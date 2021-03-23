Analysts Anticipate The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $506.09 Million

Analysts forecast that The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) will post sales of $506.09 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for The Hain Celestial Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $520.10 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $496.10 million. The Hain Celestial Group reported sales of $553.30 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 8.5%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that The Hain Celestial Group will report full-year sales of $2.01 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.00 billion to $2.04 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $2.01 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.97 billion to $2.06 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow The Hain Celestial Group.

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $528.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $522.50 million. The Hain Celestial Group had a return on equity of 7.27% and a net margin of 1.31%. The Hain Celestial Group’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.17 EPS.

HAIN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised The Hain Celestial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $42.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Truist increased their target price on The Hain Celestial Group from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised The Hain Celestial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Maxim Group increased their target price on The Hain Celestial Group from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on The Hain Celestial Group from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Hain Celestial Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.85.

HAIN stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $44.84. 4,442 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 642,667. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a PE ratio of 172.42 and a beta of 0.89. The Hain Celestial Group has a 1 year low of $23.21 and a 1 year high of $45.58. The company has a 50-day moving average of $43.07 and a 200-day moving average of $38.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.86.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 246.3% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 146,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,867,000 after buying an additional 103,934 shares during the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp raised its holdings in The Hain Celestial Group by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 293,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,797,000 after purchasing an additional 4,905 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in The Hain Celestial Group by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 247,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,493,000 after purchasing an additional 6,282 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its holdings in The Hain Celestial Group by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 8,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in The Hain Celestial Group by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,000,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,061,000 after acquiring an additional 250,601 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.26% of the company’s stock.

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells organic and natural products in United States, United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, North America and International. The company offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids food; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, almond, and coconut; and condiments.

