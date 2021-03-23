Analysts Expect Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE) Will Post Earnings of $0.70 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE) will post earnings per share of $0.70 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Adtalem Global Education’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.69 to $0.70. Adtalem Global Education reported earnings of $0.81 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 13.6%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Adtalem Global Education will report full-year earnings of $2.98 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.96 to $3.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $3.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.35 to $3.44. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Adtalem Global Education.

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.10. Adtalem Global Education had a positive return on equity of 11.15% and a negative net margin of 7.49%. The firm had revenue of $283.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $278.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts recently commented on ATGE shares. Barrington Research lifted their target price on shares of Adtalem Global Education from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Adtalem Global Education from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd.

In related news, Director Kenneth J. Phelan acquired 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $41.00 per share, with a total value of $102,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $281,670. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Donna Jennings sold 25,692 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.79, for a total value of $1,022,284.68. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 30,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,208,024.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 3,161 shares of company stock worth $129,564. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATGE. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Adtalem Global Education during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Adtalem Global Education in the fourth quarter valued at $213,000. Qtron Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adtalem Global Education in the fourth quarter worth about $224,000. Xponance Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education during the 4th quarter worth about $236,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education during the 4th quarter valued at about $250,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ATGE stock opened at $41.02 on Tuesday. Adtalem Global Education has a fifty-two week low of $22.29 and a fifty-two week high of $43.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 1.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.46, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.56.

About Adtalem Global Education

Adtalem Global Education Inc provides educational services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Medical and Healthcare and Financial Services. The Medical and Healthcare segment operates Chamberlain University, which provides a pre-licensure bachelor of science in nursing (BSN) program, registered nurse (RN)-to-BSN degree completion option, and graduate programs.

