Analysts Expect Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $363.90 Million

Mar 23rd, 2021


Analysts expect Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) to report sales of $363.90 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Green Dot’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $373.40 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $353.25 million. Green Dot posted sales of $346.54 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, May 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Green Dot will report full year sales of $1.25 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.24 billion to $1.30 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.33 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.25 billion to $1.40 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Green Dot.

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $284.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $257.32 million. Green Dot had a return on equity of 7.73% and a net margin of 4.01%. Green Dot’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS.

GDOT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Northland Securities lowered Green Dot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Green Dot from $70.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Green Dot from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.58.

NYSE GDOT opened at $49.10 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.56 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.34. Green Dot has a 12 month low of $17.12 and a 12 month high of $64.97.

In other Green Dot news, Director Jeffrey Osher sold 72,980 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.60, for a total value of $3,327,888.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $190,790.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.22, for a total value of $27,110.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 64,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,518,932.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 439,408 shares of company stock valued at $23,075,186 in the last quarter. 4.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GDOT. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Green Dot in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Green Dot in the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in Green Dot in the 4th quarter worth about $99,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in shares of Green Dot during the 3rd quarter valued at about $106,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Green Dot during the 4th quarter valued at about $115,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.04% of the company’s stock.

About Green Dot

Green Dot Corporation operates as a financial technology and bank holding company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Account Services, and Processing and Settlement Services. The company offers deposit account programs, such network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards under the consumer brand names of GPR cards, consumer and small business checking accounts, network-branded gift cards, secured credit cards, payroll debit cards, and other financial services.

Earnings History and Estimates for Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT)

