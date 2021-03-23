Analysts Expect Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.99 Billion

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) will report $4.99 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Lear’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $5.01 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $4.99 billion. Lear posted sales of $4.46 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.9%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Friday, May 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Lear will report full year sales of $20.70 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $20.41 billion to $20.82 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $22.26 billion, with estimates ranging from $21.52 billion to $22.96 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Lear.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The auto parts company reported $3.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by $0.19. Lear had a return on equity of 6.17% and a net margin of 0.50%. The business had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.02 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on LEA shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $216.00 target price on shares of Lear in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Lear from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $149.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “peer perform” rating on shares of Lear in a report on Tuesday. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Lear from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Lear from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $151.50.

In related news, CEO Raymond E. Scott sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.22, for a total value of $1,852,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,370,641.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Thomas A. Didonato sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.14, for a total transaction of $3,682,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,985,645.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in Lear by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,084 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in Lear by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 22,974 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,654,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Lear by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,700 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,179,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Pettee Investors Inc. boosted its stake in Lear by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Pettee Investors Inc. now owns 6,700 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Greenleaf Trust boosted its stake in Lear by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 2,992 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. 92.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LEA stock traded down $9.07 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $170.02. 467,570 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 469,155. Lear has a twelve month low of $69.17 and a twelve month high of $196.26. The company has a market capitalization of $10.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.62. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $170.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $147.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 4th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 3rd. Lear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.15%.

About Lear

Lear Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and supply of automotive seat, electrical distribution systems and electronic modules, as well as related sub-systems, components, and software. It operates through the following segments: Seating and E-Systems. The Seating segment consists of the design, engineering, just-in-time assembly and delivery of complete seat systems, as well as the manufacture of all major seat components, including seat covers and surface materials such as leather and fabric, seat structures and mechanisms, seat foam and headrests.

