Analysts Expect TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) to Post $0.80 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) to announce earnings of $0.80 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for TransUnion’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.82 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.78. TransUnion posted earnings per share of $0.73 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 9.6%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that TransUnion will report full year earnings of $3.31 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.25 to $3.37. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $3.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.62 to $3.89. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover TransUnion.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The business services provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $698.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $695.17 million. TransUnion had a return on equity of 23.03% and a net margin of 12.00%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of TransUnion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $92.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. TheStreet cut TransUnion from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Barclays upped their price target on TransUnion from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of TransUnion in a research note on Friday, January 29th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. TransUnion has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.62.

Shares of TRU opened at $88.83 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $89.24 and a 200-day moving average of $90.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.97. TransUnion has a 1 year low of $52.50 and a 1 year high of $102.80. The company has a market capitalization of $16.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.25.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 10th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.34%. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.76%.

In other TransUnion news, EVP Timothy J. Martin sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.68, for a total value of $458,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,129 shares in the company, valued at $1,937,106.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider John T. Danaher sold 21,178 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.54, for a total value of $1,938,634.12. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,796 shares in the company, valued at $3,917,545.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,384 shares of company stock valued at $3,403,796 over the last 90 days. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TransUnion in the third quarter worth $25,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new position in TransUnion in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in TransUnion in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in TransUnion by 271.8% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 383 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of TransUnion in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. 96.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytics, such as credit and other scores, as well as technology solutions for businesses.

