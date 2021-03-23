Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NGM)

NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: NGM) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

3/11/2021 – NGM Biopharmaceuticals had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $50.00 to $52.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

3/11/2021 – NGM Biopharmaceuticals had its price target raised by analysts at Chardan Capital from $39.00 to $44.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/10/2021 – NGM Biopharmaceuticals was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. is focused on developing novel therapeutics for underlying cardio-metabolic, liver, oncologic and ophthalmic diseases. The company’s product pipeline consists of NGM282, NGM313, NGM120, NGM217, NGM621, NGM386 and NGM395 which are in clinical stage. NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. is based in San Francisco, California. “

2/9/2021 – NGM Biopharmaceuticals had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $28.00 to $38.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NGM traded down $0.40 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $29.91. 4,078 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 323,591. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.19 and its 200-day moving average is $26.24. The company has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.49 and a beta of 1.97. NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.10 and a 1-year high of $32.12.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NGM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.07. NGM Biopharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 91.64% and a negative return on equity of 29.47%. On average, equities research analysts expect that NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.64 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Jin-Long Chen sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.28, for a total value of $732,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 870,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,484,580. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 50.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,525,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,513,000 after purchasing an additional 81,177 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 5.8% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,611,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,645,000 after purchasing an additional 88,265 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 37.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 210,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,371,000 after purchasing an additional 57,234 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $5,018,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 131,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,984,000 after acquiring an additional 1,839 shares during the last quarter. 49.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of novel therapeutics for the treatment of cardio-metabolic, liver, oncologic, and ophthalmic diseases. The company's product candidates include Aldafermin, an engineered variant of the FGF19 human hormone in Phase 2b clinical trials for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH); NGM313, an agonistic antibody that activates fibroblast growth factor receptor 1c-beta-klotho, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial for use in the treatment of type 2 diabetes and NASH; and NGM395, which is engineered variant of the GDF15 human hormone for use in the treatment of metabolic syndrome.

