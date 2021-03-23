Analyzing Intersect ENT (NASDAQ:XENT) and Profound Medical (NASDAQ:PROF)

Intersect ENT (NASDAQ:XENT) and Profound Medical (NASDAQ:PROF) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Get Intersect ENT alerts:

84.3% of Intersect ENT shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 35.9% of Profound Medical shares are held by institutional investors. 3.5% of Intersect ENT shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Intersect ENT and Profound Medical’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Intersect ENT $109.14 million 5.97 -$42.99 million ($1.37) -14.42 Profound Medical $4.17 million 101.68 -$15.22 million ($1.37) -15.28

Profound Medical has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Intersect ENT. Profound Medical is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Intersect ENT, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Intersect ENT and Profound Medical, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Intersect ENT 1 4 3 0 2.25 Profound Medical 0 1 5 1 3.00

Intersect ENT currently has a consensus target price of $23.43, indicating a potential upside of 18.63%. Profound Medical has a consensus target price of $27.31, indicating a potential upside of 30.49%. Given Profound Medical’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Profound Medical is more favorable than Intersect ENT.

Risk and Volatility

Intersect ENT has a beta of 1.34, meaning that its share price is 34% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Profound Medical has a beta of 1.45, meaning that its share price is 45% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Intersect ENT and Profound Medical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Intersect ENT -71.96% -55.81% -40.23% Profound Medical -275.12% -33.69% -29.34%

Summary

Profound Medical beats Intersect ENT on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Intersect ENT

Intersect ENT, Inc. operates as an ear, nose, and throat (ENT) medical technology company in the United States. The company offers PROPEL and PROPEL Mini, which are steroid releasing implants for patients undergoing sinus surgery to treat chronic sinusitis; and PROPEL Contour, a steroid releasing implant to frontal and maxillary sinus ostia, or openings, of the dependent sinuses. It also provides SINUVA, a steroid releasing implant for the treatment of patients in the physician office setting; VENSURE Navigable and Stand-alone balloon, a sterile and single-use device, used to access and treat frontal, sphenoid sinus, and maxillary ostia in adults using a trans-nasal approach; and CUBE Navigation System, a virtual guidance platform for high precision ENT and ENT related skull-base surgeries. The company was formerly known as Sinexus, Inc. and changed its name to Intersect ENT, Inc. in November 2009. Intersect ENT, Inc. was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.

About Profound Medical

Profound Medical Corp. operates as a medical technology company develops magnetic resonance guided ablation procedures for treatment of prostate disease, uterine fibroids, and palliative pain treatment in Canada, Germany, and Finland. Its lead product TULSA-PRO system used for magnetic resonance imaging scanner in hospitals and treatment facilities. The company also offers Sonalleve, a therapeutic platform for the treatment of uterine fibroids and palliative pain treatment of bone metastases, as well as non-invasive treatment of uterine fibroids. Profound Medical Corp. has a co-development agreement with GE Healthcare to expand provider access to TULSA-PRO. Profound Medical Corp. is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Intersect ENT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intersect ENT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.