Analyzing Zynex (NASDAQ:ZYXI) and Echo Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:ECTE)

Zynex (NASDAQ:ZYXI) and Echo Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:ECTE) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, risk, dividends and earnings.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

29.6% of Zynex shares are owned by institutional investors. 50.5% of Zynex shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 7.0% of Echo Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Zynex and Echo Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zynex 18.08% 50.67% 35.56% Echo Therapeutics N/A N/A N/A

Volatility & Risk

Zynex has a beta of 0.6, indicating that its share price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Echo Therapeutics has a beta of 7.09, indicating that its share price is 609% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Zynex and Echo Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Zynex 0 2 2 0 2.50 Echo Therapeutics 0 0 0 0 N/A

Zynex currently has a consensus target price of $21.63, suggesting a potential upside of 43.12%. Given Zynex’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Zynex is more favorable than Echo Therapeutics.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Zynex and Echo Therapeutics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zynex $45.47 million 12.01 $9.49 million $0.28 53.96 Echo Therapeutics N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Zynex has higher revenue and earnings than Echo Therapeutics.

Summary

Zynex beats Echo Therapeutics on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Zynex

Zynex, Inc., through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets medical devices to treat chronic and acute pain; and activate and exercise muscles for rehabilitative purposes with electrical stimulation. It offers NexWave, a dual channel, multi-modality interferential current, transcutaneous electrical nerve stimulation (TENS), and neuromuscular electrical stimulation device; NeuroMove, an electromyography triggered electrical stimulation device; InWave, an electrical stimulation product for the treatment of female urinary incontinence; and TENSWave, a dual channel TENS device. The company also supplies electrodes for the delivery of electrical current to the body and batteries for use in electrotherapy products; and distributes Comfortrac for cervical traction, JetStream for hot/cold therapy, and LSO Back Braces for lumbar support. In addition, it offers blood volume monitor, a non-invasive medical device for monitoring central blood volume for use in operating and recovery rooms to detect blood loss during surgery and internal bleeding during recovery. The company provides its products for use in pain management and control; and stroke and spinal cord injury rehabilitation. Zynex, Inc. sells its products through direct sales force primarily in the United States. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.

About Echo Therapeutics

Echo Therapeutics, Inc. engages in the development of transdermal skin permeation and diagnostic medical devices for wearable-health consumer and diabetes outpatient markets. It is developing continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) system, a needle-free wireless continuous glucose monitoring system in a hospital setting in the European Union. The company has a licensing agreement with Ferndale Pharma Group, Inc. to develop, manufacture, distribute, and market devices for skin preparation prior to the application of topical anesthetics or analgesics prior to a range of needle-based medical procedures in North America, the United Kingdom, South America, Australia, New Zealand, Switzerland, and other portions of the European Community. In addition, it has a license agreement with Handok Pharmaceuticals Co., Ltd. to develop, use, market, import, and sell CGM to medical facilities and individual consumers in South Korea; and a license, development, and commercialization agreement with Medical Technologies Innovation Asia, Ltd to research, develop, manufacture, and use CGM in the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, Macau, and Taiwan. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Iselin, New Jersey.

