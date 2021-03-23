AngioDynamics (ANGO) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, March 30th. Analysts expect AngioDynamics to post earnings of ($0.03) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $72.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.33 million. AngioDynamics had a negative return on equity of 0.12% and a negative net margin of 62.82%. The company’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. On average, analysts expect AngioDynamics to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get AngioDynamics alerts:

ANGO opened at $21.47 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $815.09 million, a P/E ratio of -4.80 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 3.27 and a quick ratio of 2.19. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.18. AngioDynamics has a 1-year low of $8.05 and a 1-year high of $23.40.

In related news, Director Wesley Johnson sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.53, for a total value of $120,445.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 77,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,443,690.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ANGO. Zacks Investment Research cut AngioDynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Raymond James upped their target price on AngioDynamics from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on AngioDynamics from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th.

AngioDynamics Company Profile

AngioDynamics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various medical, surgical, and diagnostic devices for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease and vascular access; and for use in oncology and surgical settings in the United States and internationally. The company provides NanoKnife ablation systems for the surgical ablation of soft tissues; solero microwave tissue ablation systems; and radiofrequency ablation products for ablating solid cancerous or benign tumors.

Featured Story: Trading Halts Explained

Receive News & Ratings for AngioDynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AngioDynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.