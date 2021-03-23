AnRKey X ($ANRX) Reaches One Day Volume of $2.86 Million

AnRKey X (CURRENCY:$ANRX) traded up 19.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on March 23rd. In the last week, AnRKey X has traded 65.4% higher against the US dollar. One AnRKey X token can now be bought for approximately $0.36 or 0.00000643 BTC on major exchanges. AnRKey X has a market capitalization of $38.58 million and $2.86 million worth of AnRKey X was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $260.36 or 0.00466530 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001795 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.49 or 0.00063596 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001010 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $82.57 or 0.00147960 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $30.38 or 0.00054433 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $431.24 or 0.00772733 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $41.85 or 0.00074992 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000497 BTC.

AnRKey X Token Profile

AnRKey X’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 107,519,913 tokens. The official message board for AnRKey X is anrkeyx.medium.com . AnRKey X’s official website is anrkeyx.io

AnRKey X Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AnRKey X directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AnRKey X should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase AnRKey X using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

