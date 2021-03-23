AntiMatter (MATTER) Price Up 22.4% Over Last 7 Days

AntiMatter (CURRENCY:MATTER) traded down 3.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 23rd. During the last seven days, AntiMatter has traded 22.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. AntiMatter has a market capitalization of $38.35 million and $5.41 million worth of AntiMatter was traded on exchanges in the last day. One AntiMatter coin can now be bought for about $4.08 or 0.00007441 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001825 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $256.90 or 0.00468341 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $34.38 or 0.00062671 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $82.58 or 0.00150555 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $443.66 or 0.00808804 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.29 or 0.00051572 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $41.52 or 0.00075693 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000501 BTC.

AntiMatter Coin Profile

AntiMatter’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,396,333 coins. AntiMatter’s official Twitter account is @antimatterdefi

AntiMatter Coin Trading

