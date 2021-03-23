Aon plc (NYSE:AON) is Brave Warrior Advisors LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Brave Warrior Advisors LLC grew its position in Aon plc (NYSE:AON) by 13.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,497,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 174,099 shares during the quarter. AON accounts for 11.6% of Brave Warrior Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC owned about 0.66% of AON worth $316,405,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AON by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 297,322 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,816,000 after buying an additional 1,767 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AON by 774.8% in the 4th quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 54,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,459,000 after buying an additional 48,040 shares during the period. New York Life Investments Alternatives purchased a new stake in shares of AON in the 4th quarter worth $2,586,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of AON in the 4th quarter worth $2,767,000. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of AON in the 4th quarter worth $600,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.71% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AON traded up $0.58 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $223.98. 1,981,962 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,721,921. The company has a fifty day moving average of $225.87 and a 200 day moving average of $209.61. Aon plc has a twelve month low of $150.25 and a twelve month high of $235.88. The company has a market capitalization of $50.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.98 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.01.

AON (NYSE:AON) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion. AON had a return on equity of 65.00% and a net margin of 16.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.53 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Aon plc will post 9.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st were paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. AON’s payout ratio is presently 20.07%.

AON has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on AON from $196.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on AON from $256.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on AON in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They issued an “inline” rating and a $231.00 price target for the company. Atlantic Securities raised AON from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $265.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised AON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $237.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. AON presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $223.15.

About AON

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captive insurance solutions provider; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

