Apache Co. (NASDAQ:APA) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp trimmed its stake in shares of Apache Co. (NASDAQ:APA) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,795,705 shares of the company’s stock after selling 217,515 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned 1.01% of Apache worth $53,861,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APA. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its stake in Apache by 1,871.8% during the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 2,964,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,064,000 after purchasing an additional 2,814,003 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Apache by 463.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,396,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,319,000 after acquiring an additional 1,148,263 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Apache by 192.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,509,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,297,000 after acquiring an additional 994,065 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Apache by 152.3% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,292,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,376,000 after acquiring an additional 779,980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Apache by 42.1% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,399,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,723,000 after acquiring an additional 710,650 shares in the last quarter. 82.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:APA opened at $18.86 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $19.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.19. The stock has a market cap of $7.13 billion, a PE ratio of -0.91 and a beta of 4.87. Apache Co. has a one year low of $3.86 and a one year high of $23.85.

Apache (NASDAQ:APA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.06. Apache had a negative return on equity of 48.58% and a negative net margin of 162.10%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Apache Co. will post -1.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 22nd will be given a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 21st.

In related news, Director Juliet S. Ellis acquired 4,545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $22.05 per share, with a total value of $100,217.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $177,392.25. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Stephen J. Riney sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.38, for a total value of $678,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 106,268 shares in the company, valued at $2,059,473.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised Apache from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Citigroup upped their target price on Apache from $16.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Apache in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Apache from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Truist raised Apache from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $15.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Apache currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.10.

Apache Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). It holds onshore conventional assets in Egypt's Western desert; and offshore assets in the North Sea region, including the United Kingdom. The company also has an offshore exploration program in Suriname.

