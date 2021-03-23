Apache (NASDAQ:APA) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Apache (NASDAQ:APA) in a research note issued on Tuesday, FinViz reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $23.50 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 28.59% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of Apache from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Apache from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Apache in a report on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Apache from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $16.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Truist upgraded shares of Apache from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $15.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.36.

APA traded down $0.59 on Tuesday, reaching $18.28. 7,273,668 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,364,285. Apache has a one year low of $3.86 and a one year high of $23.85. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.24. The company has a market cap of $6.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 4.87.

Apache (NASDAQ:APA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.06. Apache had a negative net margin of 162.10% and a negative return on equity of 48.58%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Apache will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Juliet S. Ellis bought 4,545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $22.05 per share, with a total value of $100,217.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,045 shares in the company, valued at $177,392.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Stephen J. Riney sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.38, for a total transaction of $678,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 106,268 shares in the company, valued at $2,059,473.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APA. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apache by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,228,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,564,000 after acquiring an additional 125,520 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Apache by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 318,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,024,000 after purchasing an additional 43,722 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Apache by 49.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 434,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,110,000 after purchasing an additional 144,193 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apache by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 216,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,051,000 after purchasing an additional 3,999 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Apache by 61.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 556,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,268,000 after purchasing an additional 212,470 shares during the period. 82.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apache Company Profile

Apache Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). It holds onshore conventional assets in Egypt's Western desert; and offshore assets in the North Sea region, including the United Kingdom. The company also has an offshore exploration program in Suriname.

