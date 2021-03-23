Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $34.88.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Apartment Investment and Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.15 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Apartment Investment and Management from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Zelman & Associates upgraded Apartment Investment and Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Apartment Investment and Management in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded Apartment Investment and Management from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, December 4th.

In related news, Director Terry Considine purchased 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.72 per share, with a total value of $572,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders acquired a total of 202,000 shares of company stock worth $1,146,020 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.44% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Apartment Investment and Management during the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 158.7% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,980 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 3,055 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Apartment Investment and Management during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Natixis purchased a new position in shares of Apartment Investment and Management during the third quarter valued at approximately $319,000. Finally, Weld Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apartment Investment and Management during the third quarter valued at approximately $321,000.

NYSE:AIV opened at $5.65 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.99 and a 200 day moving average of $19.92. The company has a market capitalization of $843.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.94. Apartment Investment and Management has a 1-year low of $2.64 and a 1-year high of $6.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Aimco is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in select markets in the United States. Aimco is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with ownership interests in 126 apartment communities in 17 states and the District of Columbia.

