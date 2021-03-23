APIX (APIX) Trading 49.8% Higher Over Last 7 Days

APIX (CURRENCY:APIX) traded up 26.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 23rd. APIX has a total market cap of $16.72 million and $2.28 million worth of APIX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One APIX coin can now be purchased for $0.14 or 0.00000259 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, APIX has traded 49.8% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

THETA (THETA) traded 29.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.15 or 0.00025899 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.89 or 0.00049205 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000412 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $338.79 or 0.00619996 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.85 or 0.00067436 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001832 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001834 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000939 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.00 or 0.00023796 BTC.

APIX Profile

APIX is a coin. It launched on October 8th, 2019. APIX’s total supply is 204,047,845 coins and its circulating supply is 118,213,716 coins. The official message board for APIX is medium.com/apisplatform . APIX’s official Twitter account is @Apis11Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for APIX is apisplatform.io

According to CryptoCompare, “APIS platform aims to encourage users to join its network by lowering the entry boundary of the Blockchain incentive system. Users can join the system with ease, transparently, with high network security. Along with its own APIS Blockchain network, APIS supports other Masternode, PoS, DPoS projects to provide various options to users and chance for network growth to project teams. “

