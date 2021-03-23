apM Coin Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $2.96 Million (APM)

apM Coin (CURRENCY:APM) traded 16.9% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on March 23rd. Over the last week, apM Coin has traded up 41.3% against the US dollar. apM Coin has a market capitalization of $14.12 million and approximately $2.96 million worth of apM Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One apM Coin coin can now be bought for about $0.0390 or 0.00000070 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get apM Coin alerts:

THETA (THETA) traded up 24.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.96 or 0.00023229 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.48 or 0.00049245 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $346.46 or 0.00620819 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.11 or 0.00066494 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001795 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001804 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000939 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.07 or 0.00023422 BTC.

About apM Coin

apM Coin is a coin. Its launch date was April 15th, 2019. apM Coin’s total supply is 1,812,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 361,875,000 coins. apM Coin’s official Twitter account is @apmcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . apM Coin’s official message board is medium.com/apmcoin . The official website for apM Coin is apm-coin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “apM Coin project is planning to build a blockchain-applied customer reward platform as the project recognizes benefits that technology can bring to the market: thousands of B2B business transactions occur at the same time; as the majority of customers are global buyers from China, Taiwan, and South East Asia in particular, the market has a strong possibility to cooperate with other industry including lodging, transportation, logistics service providers; the market is growing with the 6 rises of K-culture. Through this platform, the project aims to efficiently collect dispersed customer data of the Dongdaemun fashion market; provide quick and effective customer services that meet the needs of users; and develop an efficient and secure digital payment system by developing customer rewards as a payment method optimized for the wholesale fashion market. “

apM Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as apM Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire apM Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase apM Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for apM Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for apM Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.