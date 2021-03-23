Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (NYSE:ARI) PT Raised to $15.00

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (NYSE:ARI) had its price objective increased by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 3.66% from the stock’s current price.
Several other brokerages also recently commented on ARI. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in a report on Friday, December 4th.
Shares of ARI stock opened at $14.47 on Tuesday. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance has a one year low of $4.12 and a one year high of $15.11. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.26 and its 200 day moving average is $11.03. The company has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.92 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 65.75 and a current ratio of 65.75.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ARI. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 24.2% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,802 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in the 4th quarter worth approximately $78,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in the 4th quarter worth approximately $95,000. 63.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance
Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that originates, acquires, invests in, and manages commercial first mortgage loans, subordinate financings, and other commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States. It is qualified as a REIT under the Internal Revenue Code.
