Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (NYSE:ARI) PT Raised to $15.00

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (NYSE:ARI) had its price objective increased by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 3.66% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on ARI. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in a report on Friday, December 4th.

Shares of ARI stock opened at $14.47 on Tuesday. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance has a one year low of $4.12 and a one year high of $15.11. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.26 and its 200 day moving average is $11.03. The company has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.92 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 65.75 and a current ratio of 65.75.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (NYSE:ARI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.04. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance had a net margin of 18.14% and a return on equity of 9.64%. As a group, research analysts predict that Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ARI. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 24.2% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,802 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in the 4th quarter worth approximately $78,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in the 4th quarter worth approximately $95,000. 63.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that originates, acquires, invests in, and manages commercial first mortgage loans, subordinate financings, and other commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States. It is qualified as a REIT under the Internal Revenue Code.

