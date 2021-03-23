Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Bought by Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD.

Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. raised its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 68.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,951,328 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,197,900 shares during the period. Apple accounts for about 6.8% of Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD.’s holdings in Apple were worth $391,612,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Altus Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Apple by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Altus Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,813 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $904,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Red Cedar Capital LLC boosted its position in Apple by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Red Cedar Capital LLC now owns 16,056 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,130,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in Apple by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 1,882 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Harborview Advisors LLC boosted its position in Apple by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Harborview Advisors LLC now owns 20,936 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,778,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCore Capital LLC boosted its position in Apple by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 23,981 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,182,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $123.39 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $127.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $122.89. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.15 and a 52 week high of $145.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.07 trillion, a P/E ratio of 37.85, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.27. Apple had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 75.15%. The company had revenue of $111.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.25 earnings per share. Apple’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th were paid a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.00%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on AAPL shares. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Apple from $133.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on shares of Apple from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Apple from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Fundamental Research upped their price objective on shares of Apple from $113.91 to $148.12 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Cascend Securities increased their price target on shares of Apple from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. Apple has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.98.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

