Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd

Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd lessened its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,513,769 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 52,783 shares during the period. Apple comprises 2.9% of Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in Apple were worth $200,862,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Lountzis Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Apple by 300.0% in the third quarter. Lountzis Asset Management LLC now owns 284 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Pacific Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Apple in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Apple by 300.0% in the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Cordant Inc. grew its holdings in Apple by 302.4% in the third quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 503 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the period. 57.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $123.39 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.07 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.15 and a 1-year high of $145.09. The company’s fifty day moving average is $127.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $122.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $111.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.24 billion. Apple had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 75.15%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.25 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th were issued a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.00%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on AAPL shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $171.00 target price (up from $154.00) on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Apple from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Apple from $125.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $160.00 target price on shares of Apple and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Apple from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Apple has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $133.98.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

