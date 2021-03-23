Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Stock Position Cut by Slow Capital Inc.

Slow Capital Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 143,661 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 1,915 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up about 4.6% of Slow Capital Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Slow Capital Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $19,062,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Altus Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Altus Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,813 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $904,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Red Cedar Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Red Cedar Capital LLC now owns 16,056 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,130,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 1,882 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Harborview Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Harborview Advisors LLC now owns 20,936 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,778,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCore Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 23,981 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,182,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. 57.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $123.39 on Tuesday. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.15 and a 1 year high of $145.09. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $127.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $122.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.07 trillion, a PE ratio of 37.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.27. Apple had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 20.91%. The business had revenue of $111.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 8th were paid a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.00%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on AAPL shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on shares of Apple from $125.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. Cascend Securities increased their target price on shares of Apple from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Apple from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Apple from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Fundamental Research increased their price objective on shares of Apple from $113.91 to $148.12 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $133.98.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

