Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Stock Position Decreased by First Horizon Advisors Inc.

First Horizon Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 323,207 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 5,073 shares during the period. Apple accounts for 2.9% of First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $42,885,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in Apple during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Lountzis Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Apple by 300.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lountzis Asset Management LLC now owns 284 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Pacific Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Apple during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Apple by 300.0% during the 3rd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Cordant Inc. raised its stake in Apple by 302.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 503 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the period. 57.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AAPL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $171.00 target price (up previously from $154.00) on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $160.00 price objective on Apple and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 15th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Apple from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Barclays reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $136.00 price objective (up previously from $116.00) on shares of Apple in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Apple from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $133.98.

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $123.39 on Tuesday. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.15 and a twelve month high of $145.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.07 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $127.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $122.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.27. Apple had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 20.91%. The business had revenue of $111.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.25 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 8th were issued a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is 25.00%.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

