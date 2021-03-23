Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $85.00.

Several research analysts have recently commented on AIT shares. TheStreet lowered Applied Industrial Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Applied Industrial Technologies from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Applied Industrial Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AIT. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, ELM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $78,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Applied Industrial Technologies stock opened at $91.39 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 186.51 and a beta of 1.47. Applied Industrial Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $33.30 and a fifty-two week high of $95.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $85.52 and a 200 day moving average of $73.96.

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.22. Applied Industrial Technologies had a return on equity of 16.31% and a net margin of 0.64%. The company had revenue of $751.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $736.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Applied Industrial Technologies will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were paid a $0.33 dividend. This is a boost from Applied Industrial Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 12th. Applied Industrial Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.65%.

Applied Industrial Technologies Company Profile

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial products in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. The company offers its products for maintenance, repair, and operational, as well as original equipment manufacturing customers. It operates in two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Fluid Power & Flow Control.

