Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Shares Purchased by Engineers Gate Manager LP

Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 61.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 111,181 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 42,121 shares during the period. Applied Materials accounts for approximately 0.4% of Engineers Gate Manager LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $9,595,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AMAT. F M Investments LLC bought a new position in Applied Materials during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,684,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Applied Materials by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP now owns 17,585 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,518,000 after acquiring an additional 2,967 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in Applied Materials by 435.9% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,798,371 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $155,158,000 after acquiring an additional 1,462,762 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Applied Materials by 543.3% in the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 34,133 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $2,946,000 after acquiring an additional 28,827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new stake in Applied Materials in the 4th quarter worth about $72,000. 78.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AMAT shares. B. Riley raised their price target on Applied Materials from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. UBS Group raised their price target on Applied Materials from $105.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Mizuho raised their price target on Applied Materials from $96.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Craig Hallum raised their price target on Applied Materials from $124.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Applied Materials from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.58.

AMAT traded down $1.42 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $117.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 237,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,765,138. The stock has a market cap of $108.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.14, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $112.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.37. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Applied Materials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.92 and a twelve month high of $124.50.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.11. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 40.65% and a net margin of 21.04%. The company had revenue of $5.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 26th. This is a positive change from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.10%.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

