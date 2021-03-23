Applied Molecular Transport (NASDAQ:AMTI) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at JMP Securities

Investment analysts at JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Applied Molecular Transport (NASDAQ:AMTI) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities’ price objective points to a potential upside of 70.43% from the company’s previous close.

AMTI has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Applied Molecular Transport from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Applied Molecular Transport from $32.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.50.

Shares of NASDAQ AMTI opened at $53.98 on Tuesday. Applied Molecular Transport has a 1-year low of $17.05 and a 1-year high of $78.22. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $56.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.96.

Applied Molecular Transport (NASDAQ:AMTI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 18th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.10. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Applied Molecular Transport will post -3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Applied Molecular Transport in the third quarter worth about $98,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Applied Molecular Transport by 511.2% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 3,047 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Applied Molecular Transport in the third quarter worth about $143,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of Applied Molecular Transport in the third quarter worth about $154,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in shares of Applied Molecular Transport in the third quarter worth about $212,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.99% of the company’s stock.

Applied Molecular Transport Company Profile

Applied Molecular Transport Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of a pipeline of oral biologic product candidates to treat autoimmune, inflammatory, metabolic, and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is AMT-101, an oral gastrointestinal (GI) selective interleukin 10 that has completed a Phase 1b clinical trial in patients with ulcerative colitis (UC).

