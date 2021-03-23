Applied Molecular Transport (NASDAQ:AMTI) PT Raised to $75.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

Applied Molecular Transport (NASDAQ:AMTI) had its price target lifted by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group from $38.00 to $75.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 48.19% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. JMP Securities initiated coverage on Applied Molecular Transport in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $92.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Applied Molecular Transport from $32.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Applied Molecular Transport from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.75.

Shares of AMTI traded down $3.37 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $50.61. 3,580 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 137,302. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.96. Applied Molecular Transport has a twelve month low of $17.05 and a twelve month high of $78.22.

Applied Molecular Transport (NASDAQ:AMTI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 18th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.10. On average, equities research analysts predict that Applied Molecular Transport will post -3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Applied Molecular Transport by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 1,091 shares in the last quarter. Burleson & Company LLC raised its stake in Applied Molecular Transport by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 119,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,678,000 after acquiring an additional 1,142 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Applied Molecular Transport by 33.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 1,548 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Applied Molecular Transport by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after acquiring an additional 2,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Applied Molecular Transport by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 48,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,504,000 after acquiring an additional 2,542 shares in the last quarter. 51.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Applied Molecular Transport

Applied Molecular Transport Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of a pipeline of oral biologic product candidates to treat autoimmune, inflammatory, metabolic, and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is AMT-101, an oral gastrointestinal (GI) selective interleukin 10 that has completed a Phase 1b clinical trial in patients with ulcerative colitis (UC).

