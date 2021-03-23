Apria (APR) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Apria (NYSE:APR) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, March 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.51 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Shares of Apria stock opened at $23.25 on Tuesday. Apria has a 52 week low of $20.07 and a 52 week high of $28.01.
In related news, major shareholder Blackstone Group Inc sold 8,625,000 shares of Apria stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.60, for a total transaction of $160,425,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
About Apria
There is no company description available for Apria Inc
