Apria (APR) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Apria (NYSE:APR) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, March 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.51 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of Apria stock opened at $23.25 on Tuesday. Apria has a 52 week low of $20.07 and a 52 week high of $28.01.

In related news, major shareholder Blackstone Group Inc sold 8,625,000 shares of Apria stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.60, for a total transaction of $160,425,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on APR shares. Citigroup started coverage on Apria in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler started coverage on Apria in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. UBS Group started coverage on Apria in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America started coverage on Apria in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Apria in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.25.

