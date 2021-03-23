Aragon Court (ANJ) Price Reaches $0.0863 on Top Exchanges

Aragon Court (CURRENCY:ANJ) traded down 8.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 22nd. Aragon Court has a total market cap of $10.58 million and $139,291.00 worth of Aragon Court was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Aragon Court token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0863 or 0.00000158 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Aragon Court has traded down 8.2% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $259.84 or 0.00475039 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001831 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $36.04 or 0.00065885 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001052 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $76.72 or 0.00140255 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29.85 or 0.00054576 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $441.19 or 0.00806578 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.84 or 0.00076496 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000502 BTC.

Aragon Court Profile

Aragon Court’s total supply is 128,645,461 tokens and its circulating supply is 122,645,461 tokens. The official website for Aragon Court is anj.aragon.org

Buying and Selling Aragon Court

