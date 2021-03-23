Aragon Price Hits $6.58 on Major Exchanges (ANT)

Aragon (CURRENCY:ANT) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 23rd. Aragon has a market capitalization of $260.77 million and approximately $56.51 million worth of Aragon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Aragon has traded 6.8% lower against the dollar. One Aragon token can currently be purchased for about $6.58 or 0.00011923 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

THETA (THETA) traded up 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.17 or 0.00022036 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.43 or 0.00049676 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000370 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $347.03 or 0.00628474 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $36.55 or 0.00066188 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001812 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001820 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000948 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.02 or 0.00023583 BTC.

About Aragon

ANT is a token. Its launch date was May 15th, 2017. Aragon’s total supply is 39,609,524 tokens and its circulating supply is 39,609,523 tokens. Aragon’s official Twitter account is @AragonProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . Aragon’s official message board is blog.aragon.org . The official website for Aragon is aragon.org

Buying and Selling Aragon

