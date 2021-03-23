Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR) Shares Acquired by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR) by 39.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 845,844 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 238,687 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.73% of Arbor Realty Trust worth $11,993,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Arbor Realty Trust by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 95,497 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after acquiring an additional 12,087 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Arbor Realty Trust by 123.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 92,168 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,306,000 after acquiring an additional 50,927 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Arbor Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,749,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Arbor Realty Trust by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 159,429 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,829,000 after acquiring an additional 3,941 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Arbor Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $216,000. 40.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ABR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Arbor Realty Trust from $14.00 to $17.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Arbor Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.20.

In other Arbor Realty Trust news, Director William C. Green bought 3,590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.60 per share, for a total transaction of $59,594.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 113,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,881,792.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 7.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ABR opened at $16.41 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.84 and a beta of 1.88. Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.78 and a fifty-two week high of $17.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 18.39 and a quick ratio of 18.39. The business’s 50-day moving average is $15.95 and its 200-day moving average is $13.74.

Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.46. Arbor Realty Trust had a return on equity of 7.88% and a net margin of 28.94%. Equities research analysts expect that Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were issued a $0.33 dividend. This is an increase from Arbor Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 2nd. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.04%. Arbor Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 97.06%.

Arbor Realty Trust Profile

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc invests in a diversified portfolio of structured finance assets in the multifamily, single-family rental, and commercial real estate markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Structured Business and Agency Business. It primarily invests in real estate-related bridge and mezzanine loans, including junior participating interests in first mortgages, and preferred and direct equity, as well as real estate-related joint ventures, real estate-related notes, and various mortgage-related securities.

