Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH) Sees Large Volume Increase

Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 14,936 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 402,150 shares.The stock last traded at $42.19 and had previously closed at $44.33.

Several research firms have recently commented on ARCH. B. Riley increased their target price on Arch Resources from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Citigroup began coverage on Arch Resources in a research note on Friday, March 5th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Arch Resources from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.00.

The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $666.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.35 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50-day moving average of $49.06 and a 200-day moving average of $42.98.

Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The energy company reported ($2.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.91) by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $360.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $330.93 million. Arch Resources had a negative net margin of 16.58% and a negative return on equity of 19.45%. The business’s revenue was down 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Arch Resources, Inc. will post -7.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Arch Resources news, VP John A. Ziegler sold 538 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.98, for a total value of $26,351.24. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 23,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,150,589.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Patrick J. Bartels, Jr. bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $45.87 per share, for a total transaction of $137,610.00. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,422 shares of company stock worth $69,650. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arch Resources during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arch Resources during the fourth quarter valued at $132,000. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arch Resources during the third quarter valued at $204,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Arch Resources during the third quarter valued at $241,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Arch Resources during the third quarter valued at $246,000.

Arch Resources, Inc produces and sells thermal and metallurgical coal from surface and underground mines. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated seven active mines. It also owned or controlled primarily through long-term leases approximately 28,292 acres of coal land in Ohio; 1,060 acres of coal land in Maryland; 10,095 acres of coal land in Virginia; 306,253 acres of coal land in West Virginia; 81,470 acres of coal land in Wyoming; 234,437 acres of coal land in Illinois; 33,047 acres of coal land in Kentucky; 403 acres of coal land in Montana; 358 acres of coal land in Pennsylvania; and 19,146 acres of coal land in Colorado, as well as smaller parcels of property in Alabama, Indiana, Washington, Arkansas, California, Utah, and Texas.

