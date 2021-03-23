Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) Shares Acquired by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 385,357 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,631 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned 0.07% of Archer-Daniels-Midland worth $19,425,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. ELM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. boosted its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 54.9% in the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. 77.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ADM shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Archer-Daniels-Midland from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $51.00 to $56.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.75.

In related news, SVP Joseph D. Taets sold 43,711 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.40, for a total value of $2,421,589.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 215,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,916,152.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Jennifer L. Weber purchased 5,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $58.40 per share, for a total transaction of $297,548.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 69,301 shares in the company, valued at $4,047,178.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

ADM opened at $56.43 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.64. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a one year low of $28.92 and a one year high of $59.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.94 and a beta of 0.85.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.11. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 2.53%. The business had revenue of $17.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 9th were given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 8th. This is a boost from Archer-Daniels-Midland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s payout ratio is 45.68%.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition. It procures, stores, cleans, and transports agricultural raw materials, such as oilseeds, corn, wheat, milo, oats, rice, and barley.

