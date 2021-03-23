Archer DAO Governance Token Hits 1-Day Volume of $534,296.00 (ARCH)

Archer DAO Governance Token (CURRENCY:ARCH) traded 4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 23rd. During the last seven days, Archer DAO Governance Token has traded 29% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Archer DAO Governance Token token can currently be bought for approximately $0.91 or 0.00001661 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Archer DAO Governance Token has a total market capitalization of $7.94 million and $534,296.00 worth of Archer DAO Governance Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $31.27 or 0.00056918 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001217 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00003095 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0243 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000299 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0376 or 0.00000068 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000019 BTC.

MedicCoin (MEDIC) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded down 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token Token Profile

ARCH is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Archer DAO Governance Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,705,323 tokens. Archer DAO Governance Token’s official message board is medium.com/archer-dao . Archer DAO Governance Token’s official Twitter account is @ARCHcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Archer DAO Governance Token’s official website is archerdao.io

