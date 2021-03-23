Arcimoto (NASDAQ:FUV) Shares Gap Down to $16.77

Arcimoto, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUV)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $16.77, but opened at $15.82. Arcimoto shares last traded at $15.75, with a volume of 33,085 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Arcimoto from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.25.

The stock has a market capitalization of $533.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.66 and a beta of 2.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $22.11 and a 200 day moving average of $13.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 7.55 and a quick ratio of 5.63.

In related news, Director Jesse Grant Eisler sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.48, for a total transaction of $204,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 451,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,248,931.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 34.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Arcimoto in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Arcimoto by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 45,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,000 after purchasing an additional 7,811 shares during the period. One68 Global Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Arcimoto in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arcimoto in the fourth quarter worth approximately $173,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Arcimoto by 66.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 37,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after acquiring an additional 15,021 shares during the last quarter. 10.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Arcimoto Company Profile (NASDAQ:FUV)

Arcimoto, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells three-wheeled electric vehicles. Its portfolio of electric vehicles includes Fun Utility Vehicle; Rapid Responder for a specialized emergency, security, and law enforcement services; and Deliverator for delivery of goods. The company was formerly known as WTP Incorporated and changed its name to Arcimoto, Inc in December 2011.

