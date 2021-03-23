Arcus Biosciences, Inc. Forecasted to Post FY2025 Earnings of $1.57 Per Share (NYSE:RCUS)

Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS) – Stock analysts at Truist Securiti cut their FY2025 EPS estimates for Arcus Biosciences in a report released on Sunday, March 21st. Truist Securiti analyst R. Karnauskas now anticipates that the company will earn $1.57 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.81.

Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by ($0.08). Arcus Biosciences had a negative net margin of 112.63% and a negative return on equity of 27.43%.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Arcus Biosciences in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $39.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $45.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Arcus Biosciences currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.42.

Arcus Biosciences stock opened at $35.86 on Tuesday. Arcus Biosciences has a 52 week low of $9.86 and a 52 week high of $42.36. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $35.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.04. The stock has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.77 and a beta of 1.26.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arcus Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arcus Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at $68,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 118.7% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,714 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arcus Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at $201,000. 60.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Arcus Biosciences news, major shareholder Gilead Sciences Inc bought 5,650,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Sunday, January 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $39.00 per share, with a total value of $220,350,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 13,913,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $542,608,131. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Jennifer Jarrett sold 8,661 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.03, for a total transaction of $303,394.83. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 116,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,097,564.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 19.71% of the company’s stock.

Arcus Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing cancer therapies in the United States. The company's product pipeline includes, AB928, a dual A2a/A2b adenosine receptor antagonist, which is in a Phase 1b/2 clinical trial; and Zimberelimab, an anti-PD-1 monoclonal antibody that is in Phase Ib clinical trial for monotherapy.

