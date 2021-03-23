Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the thirteen research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $49.91.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on RCUS shares. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $32.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Arcus Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Arcus Biosciences in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $39.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th.

In other news, COO Jennifer Jarrett sold 8,661 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.03, for a total value of $303,394.83. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 116,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,097,564.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Gilead Sciences Inc purchased 5,650,000 shares of Arcus Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Sunday, January 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $39.00 per share, with a total value of $220,350,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 13,913,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $542,608,131. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 19.71% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Arcus Biosciences by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,255,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,501,000 after purchasing an additional 125,809 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Arcus Biosciences by 58.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,518,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,167,000 after purchasing an additional 930,969 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Arcus Biosciences by 33.2% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,188,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,372,000 after purchasing an additional 295,955 shares during the last quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Arcus Biosciences by 16.3% during the third quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 714,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,252,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Arcus Biosciences by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 497,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,905,000 after purchasing an additional 57,284 shares during the last quarter. 60.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RCUS opened at $35.86 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $35.84 and a 200-day moving average of $28.04. The company has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.77 and a beta of 1.26. Arcus Biosciences has a 1-year low of $9.86 and a 1-year high of $42.36.

Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($0.08). Arcus Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 27.43% and a negative net margin of 112.63%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Arcus Biosciences will post -1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

About Arcus Biosciences

Arcus Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing cancer therapies in the United States. The company's product pipeline includes, AB928, a dual A2a/A2b adenosine receptor antagonist, which is in a Phase 1b/2 clinical trial; and Zimberelimab, an anti-PD-1 monoclonal antibody that is in Phase Ib clinical trial for monotherapy.

