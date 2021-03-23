Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 31,685 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 817,726 shares.The stock last traded at $6.72 and had previously closed at $6.93.

ARDX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Ardelyx in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush initiated coverage on Ardelyx in a research note on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Ardelyx from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ardelyx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.44.

The company has a market cap of $656.22 million, a P/E ratio of -6.86 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a quick ratio of 11.72, a current ratio of 11.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.31.

Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.06). Ardelyx had a negative return on equity of 53.93% and a negative net margin of 1,063.74%. Equities analysts anticipate that Ardelyx, Inc. will post -1 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in Ardelyx by 30.0% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 30,328 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 7,005 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its position in Ardelyx by 115.2% during the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 1,372,217 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,879,000 after buying an additional 734,574 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Ardelyx during the fourth quarter worth approximately $673,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Ardelyx during the third quarter worth approximately $384,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC grew its position in Ardelyx by 9.5% during the third quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 179,123 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $940,000 after buying an additional 15,488 shares in the last quarter. 85.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ardelyx Company Profile

Ardelyx, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells medicines for the treatment of cardiorenal diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product candidate is tenapanor, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with irritable bowel syndrome with constipation, as well as in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of hyperphosphatemia in end-stage renal disease patients on dialysis.

