Ardor (ARDR) Reaches Market Capitalization of $300.45 Million

Ardor (CURRENCY:ARDR) traded up 2.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 23rd. Ardor has a total market cap of $300.45 million and approximately $32.92 million worth of Ardor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ardor coin can now be bought for about $0.30 or 0.00000550 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Ardor has traded 14.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002044 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 31.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001002 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $134.34 or 0.00245841 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.07 or 0.00014764 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.28 or 0.00009659 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002072 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0656 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Beefy.Finance (BIFI) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,719.24 or 0.03146236 BTC.

Energi (NRG) traded down 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00005011 BTC.

Unifi Protocol DAO (UNFI) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.65 or 0.00045115 BTC.

About Ardor

Ardor uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 1st, 2018. Ardor’s total supply is 998,999,495 coins. Ardor’s official message board is nxtforum.org . The Reddit community for Ardor is /r/ardor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Ardor is www.jelurida.com/ardor . Ardor’s official Twitter account is @ArdorPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here

Ardor Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ardor directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ardor should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ardor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

