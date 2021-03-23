Ares Commercial Real Estate (NYSE:ACRE) Price Target Raised to $16.00

Ares Commercial Real Estate (NYSE:ACRE) had its target price raised by Credit Suisse Group from $13.00 to $16.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 12.28% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.50 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.50.

Get Ares Commercial Real Estate alerts:

Shares of NYSE ACRE opened at $14.25 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $477.06 million, a P/E ratio of 27.40 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.43. Ares Commercial Real Estate has a 1 year low of $3.97 and a 1 year high of $15.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

Ares Commercial Real Estate (NYSE:ACRE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.06. Ares Commercial Real Estate had a net margin of 17.03% and a return on equity of 8.92%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ares Commercial Real Estate will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,683,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate by 466.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 364,731 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,323,000 after purchasing an additional 300,322 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,317,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,620,000. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,189,000. 55.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ares Commercial Real Estate

Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation, a specialty finance company, originates and invests in commercial real estate (CRE) loans and related investments in the United States. It provides a range of financing solutions for the owners, operators, and sponsors of CRE properties. The company originates senior mortgage loans, subordinate debt products, mezzanine loans, real estate preferred equity investments, and other CRE investments, including commercial mortgage backed securities.

Further Reading: Neutral Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Commercial Real Estate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Commercial Real Estate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.