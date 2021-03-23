Argus Reiterates Hold Rating for McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Argus in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports.

Shares of MKC opened at $87.85 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.04, a P/E/G ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.90. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 52 week low of $56.11 and a 52 week high of $105.54.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 13.75% and a return on equity of 20.93%. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.61 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 99.8% in the fourth quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 1,107,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,838,000 after acquiring an additional 552,938 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 100.7% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 95,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,089,000 after acquiring an additional 47,703 shares during the period. CBOE Vest Financial LLC bought a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the fourth quarter worth about $2,102,000. Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 99.9% during the fourth quarter. Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC now owns 37,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,589,000 after buying an additional 18,765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 96.4% during the fourth quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 3,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter. 37.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Company Profile

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

