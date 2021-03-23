Argus Reiterates Hold Rating for McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Argus in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports.
Shares of MKC opened at $87.85 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.04, a P/E/G ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.90. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 52 week low of $56.11 and a 52 week high of $105.54.
McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 13.75% and a return on equity of 20.93%. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.61 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.
McCormick & Company, Incorporated Company Profile
McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.
