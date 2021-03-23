ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW) Stock Position Raised by Silicon Valley Capital Partners

Silicon Valley Capital Partners lifted its stake in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW) by 28.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,925 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,975 shares during the period. ARK Next Generation Internation ETF makes up about 0.3% of Silicon Valley Capital Partners’ holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Silicon Valley Capital Partners’ holdings in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF were worth $1,306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ARKW. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new position in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA ARKW traded down $1.45 on Tuesday, hitting $152.92. 61,829 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,137,271. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $167.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $138.79. ARK Next Generation Internation ETF has a 52-week low of $44.79 and a 52-week high of $191.13.

