ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW) Stock Position Raised by Silicon Valley Capital Partners

Posted by on Mar 23rd, 2021


Share on StockTwits

Silicon Valley Capital Partners lifted its stake in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW) by 28.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,925 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,975 shares during the period. ARK Next Generation Internation ETF makes up about 0.3% of Silicon Valley Capital Partners’ holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Silicon Valley Capital Partners’ holdings in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF were worth $1,306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ARKW. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new position in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA ARKW traded down $1.45 on Tuesday, hitting $152.92. 61,829 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,137,271. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $167.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $138.79. ARK Next Generation Internation ETF has a 52-week low of $44.79 and a 52-week high of $191.13.

Featured Story: Is the QQQ ETF safe?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARKW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW)

Receive News & Ratings for ARK Next Generation Internation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARK Next Generation Internation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.