Ark Trading Up 26.1% This Week (ARK)

Ark (CURRENCY:ARK) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 22nd. In the last week, Ark has traded 26.1% higher against the dollar. Ark has a total market cap of $211.24 million and approximately $29.19 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ark coin can now be bought for $1.65 or 0.00003023 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.21 or 0.00007691 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00005471 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded up 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000255 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0512 or 0.00000094 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000030 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

The Hash Speed (THS) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000507 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ark Profile

Ark is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Ark’s total supply is 155,849,504 coins and its circulating supply is 127,728,607 coins. The Reddit community for Ark is /r/ArkEcosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Ark is blog.ark.io . Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ark’s official website is ark.io

Buying and Selling Ark

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ark should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ark using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

