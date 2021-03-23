Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) Shares Sold by Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL reduced its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 378,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,600 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL owned 0.20% of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. worth $46,762,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 410.3% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 31.4% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

AJG traded up $0.92 on Tuesday, reaching $122.97. The company had a trading volume of 15,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 922,415. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 1 year low of $66.04 and a 1 year high of $129.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.82 billion, a PE ratio of 30.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $120.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $114.97.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.10. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 11.04% and a return on equity of 16.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. This is a positive change from Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 52.60%.

In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, Director David S. Johnson sold 420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.02, for a total transaction of $52,088.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,918 shares in the company, valued at $5,694,750.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Scott R. Hudson sold 6,234 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.06, for a total transaction of $729,752.04. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 41,421 shares in the company, valued at $4,848,742.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,191 shares of company stock worth $847,537. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AJG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $120.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $114.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $138.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.53.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Company Profile

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, India, and the United Kingdom. Its Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

