Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $105.91.
A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Arvinas from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective (up previously from $60.00) on shares of Arvinas in a report on Monday, December 14th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Arvinas from $58.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Arvinas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Arvinas from $78.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th.
In other Arvinas news, CEO John G. Houston sold 8,115 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.45, for a total value of $628,506.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Ronald Peck sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.35, for a total transaction of $1,547,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 22,754 shares in the company, valued at $1,760,021.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 117,189 shares of company stock worth $9,175,627. 10.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Arvinas stock opened at $66.68 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.05 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 6.53 and a quick ratio of 6.53. Arvinas has a fifty-two week low of $19.68 and a fifty-two week high of $92.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $76.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.21.
Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.99) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.78) by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $2.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.46 million. Arvinas had a negative return on equity of 46.99% and a negative net margin of 403.77%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Arvinas will post -2.77 earnings per share for the current year.
About Arvinas
Arvinas, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. The company's lead products include ARV-110, proteolysis targeting chimeras (PROTAC) that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471, a PROTAC targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of patients with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer.
