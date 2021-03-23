Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $105.91.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Arvinas from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective (up previously from $60.00) on shares of Arvinas in a report on Monday, December 14th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Arvinas from $58.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Arvinas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Arvinas from $78.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th.

In other Arvinas news, CEO John G. Houston sold 8,115 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.45, for a total value of $628,506.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Ronald Peck sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.35, for a total transaction of $1,547,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 22,754 shares in the company, valued at $1,760,021.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 117,189 shares of company stock worth $9,175,627. 10.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Arvinas by 2,049.0% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 26,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 25,736 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Arvinas during the fourth quarter worth approximately $59,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Arvinas by 178.3% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 935 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arvinas during the fourth quarter worth approximately $95,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Arvinas by 479.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 5,687 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.68% of the company’s stock.

Arvinas stock opened at $66.68 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.05 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 6.53 and a quick ratio of 6.53. Arvinas has a fifty-two week low of $19.68 and a fifty-two week high of $92.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $76.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.21.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.99) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.78) by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $2.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.46 million. Arvinas had a negative return on equity of 46.99% and a negative net margin of 403.77%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Arvinas will post -2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

About Arvinas

Arvinas, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. The company's lead products include ARV-110, proteolysis targeting chimeras (PROTAC) that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471, a PROTAC targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of patients with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer.

