Ashe Capital Management LP Lowers Holdings in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA)

Ashe Capital Management LP trimmed its stake in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 980,560 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,500 shares during the period. Liberty Broadband comprises about 9.7% of Ashe Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Ashe Capital Management LP owned 0.55% of Liberty Broadband worth $154,517,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 15,784.2% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,732,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,456,000 after acquiring an additional 1,721,262 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,153,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,819,000 after purchasing an additional 47,082 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 933,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,035,000 after purchasing an additional 3,179 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 2.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 489,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,476,000 after purchasing an additional 11,873 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 80.6% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 482,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,954,000 after purchasing an additional 215,092 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Liberty Broadband alerts:

In other Liberty Broadband news, CAO Brian J. Wendling purchased 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $27.00 per share, for a total transaction of $202,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $202,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Brian J. Wendling purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $26.70 per share, for a total transaction of $106,800.00. Following the purchase, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $200,250. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 6.32% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LBRDA traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $150.76. 2,050 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 107,981. The business’s 50-day moving average is $146.93 and its 200-day moving average is $148.46. Liberty Broadband Co. has a twelve month low of $84.89 and a twelve month high of $162.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 24.63 and a current ratio of 24.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 122.25 and a beta of 1.08.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.39. Liberty Broadband had a return on equity of 2.12% and a net margin of 1,375.63%. Analysts predict that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 7.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were given a $0.4375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th.

Several brokerages have issued reports on LBRDA. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Liberty Broadband from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Liberty Broadband in a report on Thursday, January 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Pivotal Research increased their price target on Liberty Broadband from $114.00 to $211.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, TD Securities upgraded Liberty Broadband from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $184.25.

Liberty Broadband Company Profile

Liberty Broadband Corporation, a cable operator, provides video, Internet, and voice services to residential, and small and medium business customers in the United States. The company operates through Skyhook and Charter segments. The Skyhook segment offers Precision Location Solution, a location determination service for mobile device makers, wireless carriers, and asset tracking platforms to understand the precise geographic location and movement of mobile devices, as well as for enhancing the location determination capabilities of a hybrid location system.

Further Reading: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LBRDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA).

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Broadband Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Broadband and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.