ASOS (LON:ASC) Reaches New 1-Year High at $5,856.00

ASOS Plc (LON:ASC)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 5,856 ($76.51) and last traded at GBX 5,856 ($76.51), with a volume of 19171 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 5,752 ($75.15).

ASC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 6,100 ($79.70) price objective on shares of ASOS in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 6,500 ($84.92) price objective on shares of ASOS in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 4,800 ($62.71) price objective on shares of ASOS in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Bank of America raised ASOS to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from GBX 4,000 ($52.26) to GBX 5,800 ($75.78) in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 6,500 ($84.92) price target on shares of ASOS in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. ASOS has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 5,928.60 ($77.46).

The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 5,371.28 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 4,931.57. The firm has a market cap of £5.85 billion and a PE ratio of 45.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.64.

In related news, insider Luke Jensen acquired 1,995 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 5,002 ($65.35) per share, with a total value of £99,789.90 ($130,376.14).

ASOS Plc operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, France, Germany, Spain, Italy, Sweden, the Netherlands, Denmark, Poland, and Russia. It offers womenswear and menswear products. The company sells approximately 85,000 products under the ASOS Design, ASOS Edition, ASOS 4505, and Collusion brands, a well as other global and local third-party brands products primarily through its website, asos.com, as well as through social media platforms.

