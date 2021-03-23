Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB) Lowered to “Market Perform” at SVB Leerink

Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB) was downgraded by equities researchers at SVB Leerink from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on ASMB. Truist reduced their price target on Assembly Biosciences from $45.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Assembly Biosciences in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Assembly Biosciences in a report on Sunday, February 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.20.

Get Assembly Biosciences alerts:

Shares of Assembly Biosciences stock opened at $4.69 on Tuesday. Assembly Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $4.30 and a fifty-two week high of $27.84. The firm has a market cap of $179.37 million, a PE ratio of -2.84 and a beta of 0.61. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.06.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Assembly Biosciences by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 69,495 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,142,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Assembly Biosciences by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 20,676 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 2,114 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Assembly Biosciences by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 445,716 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,776,000 after purchasing an additional 2,680 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Assembly Biosciences by 352.3% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,677 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 3,643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Assembly Biosciences by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 45,903 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 4,171 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.23% of the company’s stock.

About Assembly Biosciences

Assembly Biosciences, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company in the United States. The company develops oral therapeutic candidates for the treatment of hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection and novel class of oral synthetic live biotherapeutic candidates to treat disorders associated with the microbiome.

Read More: How a Put Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for Assembly Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assembly Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.