Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB) Lowered to “Market Perform” at SVB Leerink

Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB) was downgraded by equities researchers at SVB Leerink from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on ASMB. Truist reduced their price target on Assembly Biosciences from $45.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Assembly Biosciences in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Assembly Biosciences in a report on Sunday, February 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.20.
Shares of Assembly Biosciences stock opened at $4.69 on Tuesday. Assembly Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $4.30 and a fifty-two week high of $27.84. The firm has a market cap of $179.37 million, a PE ratio of -2.84 and a beta of 0.61. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.06.
About Assembly Biosciences
Assembly Biosciences, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company in the United States. The company develops oral therapeutic candidates for the treatment of hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection and novel class of oral synthetic live biotherapeutic candidates to treat disorders associated with the microbiome.
