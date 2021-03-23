Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE) Shares Sold by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp cut its holdings in Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE) by 32.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 395,252 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 187,728 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned approximately 1.75% of Astec Industries worth $22,877,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in Astec Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Astec Industries by 225.2% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 491 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Astec Industries in the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of Astec Industries by 99.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,601 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Astec Industries by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,695 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. 90.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director William Glenwood Dorey sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.78, for a total transaction of $59,024.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,616,298.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Astec Industries stock opened at $71.64 on Tuesday. Astec Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.13 and a 1 year high of $77.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $68.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.24. The company has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 123.52 and a beta of 1.35.

Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $238.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $271.12 million. Astec Industries had a net margin of 1.24% and a return on equity of 8.27%. Astec Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Astec Industries, Inc. will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 11th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 10th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Astec Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.39%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ASTE. Sidoti upped their target price on shares of Astec Industries from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. TheStreet raised shares of Astec Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Astec Industries from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Astec Industries from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.00.

Astec Industries, Inc manufactures and sells equipment and components for the road building, aggregate processing, geothermal, water, oil and gas, and wood processing industries in the United States and internationally. The company's Infrastructure Group segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, services, and installs asphalt plants and their related components, asphalt pavers, screeds, milling machines, material transfer vehicles, stabilizers, and related ancillary equipment.

