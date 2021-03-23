Aston Martin Lagonda Global (LON:AML) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $979.87

Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc (LON:AML) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 979.87 ($12.80) and traded as high as GBX 2,064 ($26.97). Aston Martin Lagonda Global shares last traded at GBX 2,060 ($26.91), with a volume of 293,898 shares changing hands.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AML. HSBC upgraded Aston Martin Lagonda Global to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a “buy” rating on shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Aston Martin Lagonda Global presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

The firm has a market capitalization of £2.37 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.79. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 2,050.03 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 979.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 147.72.

In other news, insider Robin Freestone bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,970 ($25.74) per share, for a total transaction of £98,500 ($128,690.88).

About Aston Martin Lagonda Global (LON:AML)

Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells luxury sports cars under the Aston Martin and Lagonda brand names worldwide. It also engages in the sale of parts; servicing and restoration of vehicles; and motorsport activities. The company sells its vehicles through a network of dealers.

