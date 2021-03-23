Astronics (NASDAQ:ATRO) Shares Down 7.5%

Astronics Co. (NASDAQ:ATRO)’s stock price was down 7.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $17.03 and last traded at $17.03. Approximately 3,972 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 307,988 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.42.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ATRO shares. Truist upgraded shares of Astronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from $6.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Astronics in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Astronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Astronics has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.00.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 3.16 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $532.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.05 and a beta of 2.18.

Astronics (NASDAQ:ATRO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The aerospace company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.54). Astronics had a negative return on equity of 2.68% and a negative net margin of 22.15%. The company had revenue of $114.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.91 million. Research analysts expect that Astronics Co. will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ATRO. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Astronics by 50.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,576 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 5,242 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Astronics by 8.7% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 55,250 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $427,000 after acquiring an additional 4,410 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Astronics by 87.9% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 387,083 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,988,000 after acquiring an additional 181,029 shares during the last quarter. AJO LP increased its stake in Astronics by 4.0% in the third quarter. AJO LP now owns 180,728 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,395,000 after acquiring an additional 6,949 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its stake in Astronics by 12.1% in the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 67,500 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $521,000 after acquiring an additional 7,300 shares during the last quarter. 57.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Astronics (NASDAQ:ATRO)

Astronics Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures products for the aerospace, defence, and electronic industries in the United States, North America, Asia, Europe, South America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Aerospace and Test Systems. The Aerospace segment offers lighting and safety systems, electrical power generation systems, distribution and motions systems, aircraft structures, avionics products, system certification, and other products.

